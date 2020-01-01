Michael Jordan, Jerry Reinsdorf React to Death of David Stern

Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen both issued statements after former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.

Stern, who was commissioner of the league while the Bulls won six championships over an eight-year span, had been hospitalized since mid-December when he suffered a brain haemorrhage, and he passed away on Wednesday, according to the league.

In a statement, Jordan praised Stern for his “vision and leadership,” and said that he would not be where he is today without the former commissioner’s influence.

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” he said. “He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him, and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family.”

Bulls Owner Jerry Reinsdorf called Stern the "greatest commissioner" in NBA history.

The following statement is from Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on the passing of David Stern: pic.twitter.com/5dpnjPrd9F — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 1, 2020

Pippen also praised Stern as a “kind and thoughtful” leader who helped grow the game internationally.

“We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room,” Pippen said on social media. “He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game, and his impact will never be forgotten.”

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

Stern served as commissioner of the league beginning in 1984 and ending with his retirement in 2014. After his retirement he was named commissioner emeritus of the league, a role he held until his death.