Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Uses NBA Bubble to Sell $20 Cups of Coffee to Fellow Players

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is ready to take on some important business in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, but he’s got quite a side hustle going on as well.

Butler, whose Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, has also been running a high-end coffee business inside of the bubble, taking full advantage of his French press and his passion for a good cup of joe.

“I’m working on my coffee skills,” Butler told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols last week. “After my career I’m gonna open up my coffee shop.”

Butler named his coffee shop “Big Face Coffee,” and is charging $20 per cup to his fellow NBA players (image posted by Ira Winderman, Heat reporter for the Sun-Sentinel):

When asked why he was charging so much for a cup of coffee, Butler’s answer was one that would make any entrepreneur smile.

“People can afford it, so I don’t hear anyone else complaining,” he said. “You can’t get coffee nowhere here.”