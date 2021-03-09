Miami Heat

Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-Semitic Slur on Video-Game Stream

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon

By Tim Reynolds

Getty Images

Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed, prompting both the team and the NBA office to quickly open investigations into the matter.

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment.

“We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Sports

23 mins ago

Under Center Podcast: Allen Robinson Gets the Franchise Tag From the Bears

2 hours ago

How Connie Carberg Became the NFL's First Female Scout

Leonard, a 7-foot center in his ninth NBA season, sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in January and appeared in only three games for the Heat this year. He could become a free agent this summer; the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is the second time in recent months that Leonard has been at the center of a controversy.

Most players and coaches chose to kneel last summer for the playing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems when the NBA season resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Leonard stood instead, his hand over his heart, and did so with the support of Heat teammates.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people,” Leonard told The Associated Press at that time.

He added in that AP interview last summer, “I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone. I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami Heatheat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us