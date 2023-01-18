NBA

Mavericks' Luka Dončić Pulls Up in Six-Wheeler, Tank-Like Car Ahead of Hawks Game

Did someone order a "batmobile"?

By Sanjesh Singh

Mavs’ Luka Dončić pulls up in six-wheeler ahead of Hawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) may not be tanking for Victor Wembanyama, but Luka Dončić pulled up into the American Airlines Center in something similar.

Check out the ride Dončić entered the arena in ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks (22-22):

Here’s a still look:

Dubbed the “Hellfire,” Dončić’s car is an Apocalypse 6X6 model, a heavy-duty six-wheeler that could be confused with an iteration of the Batman’s “batmobile.” 

Basically, it’s just a mammoth-sized Jeep. And if it looks familiar in the NBA ecosystem, you might recall former league center Hassan Whiteside had a similar one nicknamed the “Big Shirley” that was customized and cost $330,000 to build.

If anything, Dončić’s version basically exemplifies his persona on the court – a single-handed battering ram capable of hammering through anything in its path.

