Marlins Pitching Prospect Max Meyer Faces Tommy John Surgery

Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

Meyer (0-1) was a combined 9-8 with a 2.77 earned-run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins' game at Cincinnati on Thursday in the first inning after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano, the Reds' fifth batter. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being looked at by Miami medical personnel. There was no immediate word on his condition.

