Marian Hossa, Blackhawks Working Together on Future Role Within Organization

Marian Hossa will forever be etched in franchise history after the Blackhawks announced Thursday their plans to retire his No. 81 at some point next season. The news came hours after he signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the organization.

Because he had four years left on his contract after stepping away from the game in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, Hossa was technically still listed as an active player, which prevented him from joining the Blackhawks' front office or staff. Now that his deal has expired, he can officially begin those discussions, and apparently, they've already started.

Hossa has always said he hoped to join the Blackhawks in some capacity after his playing days were over, and it sounds like it's only a matter of time before that happens. Hossa has been in touch with chairman Rocky Wirtz and the management group on a potential future role within the organization, and it's really just ironing out what exactly that looks like.

"We've been talking for a while already," Hossa said. "We've kind of been finalizing certain things. I would love to be connected with the organization because we had so much success, my daughter was born here and I love to come to visit this city and work for the Blackhawks in certain areas.

"We haven't reached the final [agreement to] know what exactly it's going to be, but I know it's going to be something. I'm definitely looking forward to it. When we're going to have more information, we'll let you guys know."

