Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert Among NBA Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

Smart, Gobert headline NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Who doesn’t love a good defensive play?

From timely swats, picking pockets to lockdown clamps, watching NBA players shine on the defensive end can be mesmerizing.

Last season, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart edged Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming just the sixth ever guard to do so.

As the 2022-23 NBA regular season approaches, let’s take an early look at who the top candidates are for the Defensive Player of the Year honor:

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?

The answer here is certainly up for debate, as stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green deserve a mention after Smart’s award win last year. However, a certain defensive star who just got traded this summer is looking to win the award for a record-tying fourth time.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players with the best odds to claim the defensive throne this season, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

How many Defensive Player of the Year awards does Rudy Gobert have?

Gobert, who was dealt to the Timberwolves from Utah this past summer, has won three DPOY awards (2018, 2019, 2021). If he wins it in 2023, he’ll tie the record held by two former players.

Who has the most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history?

Dikembe Mutombo (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001) and Ben Wallace (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006) have each won the award a record four times. Dwight Howard, currently a free agent, has won three (2009, 2010, 2011) in a tie for second place with Gobert.

Has Kawhi Leonard ever won Defensive Player of the Year?

As he returns to the court for the first time since missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a partial ACL tear, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is looking to remind everyone of his defensive acumen. After all, he’s nicknamed “The Klaw” for a reason.

Leonard has two DPOY awards to his name, which came in back-to-back years (2015, 2016) when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Has Ben Simmons ever won Defensive Player of the Year?

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has developed a reputation for being substandard offensively, particularly with his scoring, but he’s a feisty defender who can guard 1-through-5. Simmons has never won the DPOY award, however, but came second in 2021 behind Gobert.

Every Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history

Here’s a year-by-year look at every DPOY winner since the awarding began after the 1982-83 campaign:

2021-22 — Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

2020-21 — Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

2019-20 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2018-19 — Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

2017-18 — Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

2016-17 — Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

2015-16 — Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

2014-15 — Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

2013-14 — Joakim Noah, Chicago Bulls

2012-13 — Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

2011-12 — Tyson Chandler, New York Knicks

2010-11 — Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

2009-10 — Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

2008-09 — Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

2007-08 — Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

2006-07 — Marcus Camby, Denver Nuggets

2005-06 — Ben Wallace, Detroit Pistons

2004-05 — Ben Wallace, Detroit Pistons

2003-04 — Ron Artest, Indiana Pacers

2002-03 — Ben Wallace, Detroit Pistons

2001-02 — Ben Wallace, Detroit Pistons

2000-01 — Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia 76ers

1999-00 — Alonzo Mourning, Miami Heat

1998-99 — Alonzo Mourning, Miami Heat

1997-98 — Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta Hawks

1996-97 — Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta Hawks

1995-96 — Gary Payton, Seattle SuperSonics

1994-95 — Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1993-94 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1992-93 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1991-92 — David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1990-91 — Dennis Rodman, Detroit Pistons

1989-90 — Dennis Rodman, Detroit Pistons

1988-89 — Mark Eaton, Utah Jazz

1987-88 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1986-87 — Michael Cooper, Los Angeles Lakers

1985-86 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs

1984-85 — Mark Eaton, Utah Jazz

1983-84 — Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee Bucks

1982-83 — Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee Bucks

