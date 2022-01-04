Marc-Andre Fleury to start for Blackhawks vs. Avalanche originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their veteran goaltender back on Tuesday.

Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start in net when the Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche. It will be his first game since Dec. 17, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal tonight vs. Colorado. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 4, 2022

Fleury was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 27 and has missed the team’s last two games since the league returned from its extended break. He cleared NHL COVID-19 protocols on Sunday but did not play in the Blackhawks’ lopsided loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 11-2 in their first two games this month, so Fleury’s return is a welcome addition. He has a 9-10-1 record to go along with a 2.86 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Along with his presence, Fleury brought his sense of humor back to the practice ice Tuesday morning:

Fleury has taken his pride in not letting teammates score to a new level, turning his net around before leaving the ice at morning skate.



He’s the first off and likely the starter tonight against the Avs. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/IC1qmXnH3L — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) January 4, 2022

Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Avalanche is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.