Marc-Andre Fleury to Start for Blackhawks Vs. Avalanche

The veteran goalie cleared NHL COVID-19 protocols on Sunday

By Max Molski

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their veteran goaltender back on Tuesday.

Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start in net when the Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche. It will be his first game since Dec. 17, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Fleury was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 27 and has missed the team’s last two games since the league returned from its extended break. He cleared NHL COVID-19 protocols on Sunday but did not play in the Blackhawks’ lopsided loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 11-2 in their first two games this month, so Fleury’s return is a welcome addition. He has a 9-10-1 record to go along with a 2.86 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Along with his presence, Fleury brought his sense of humor back to the practice ice Tuesday morning:

Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Avalanche is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

