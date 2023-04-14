Man Who Tackled Colorado Rockies' Mascot During Game Turns Himself in: Police

The man who tackled the Colorado Rockies' mascot at a game earlier this week turned himself in on Friday, the Denver Police Department announced.

Kenneth Sonley, 45, was identified as the man who went after "Dinger" during Monday's Rockies-Cardinals game at Coors Field in Denver. Sonley stepped on top of one of the dugouts and tackled Dinger while the mascot was entertaining the crowd.

Police said the incident, which was captured on video, left the employee working as the mascot injured.

Colorado @Rockies mascot Dinger was tackled by a spectator during Monday’s game. Video shows Dinger dancing on the sidelines when suddenly a spectator rushes the mascot from the front row.

Sonley was cited for assault and disturbing the peace.

Police released a photo of Sonley to the public on Thursday and asked for assistance in identifying him. Investigators credited tips from the community in leading to the identification of Sonley.

Police said they first contacted Sonley by phone before he turned himself in.