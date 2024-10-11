Sports

Lynx steal Game 1 vs. Liberty with Napheesa Collier's overtime winner

Collier hit the shot in the dying seconds of overtime

By Sanjesh Singh

The Lynx have stolen Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Minnesota took the New York Liberty to overtime on Thursday after trailing 32-19 in the first quarter. The Lynx capitalized in the fourth to force overtime, then won it in the dying seconds.

Napheesa Collier, as she usually is, was the hero, nailing the game-winning shot with 8.1 seconds to go. Collier received the ball in the post, then went to work with multiple pump fakes before falling away with the jumper.

Minnesota took the 95-93 win behind a triple 20-point effort from three starters. Courtney Williams led the way with 23 points, with Kayla McBride adding 22.

Collier, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, posted an all-around effort with 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and six blocks on 10 of 16 shooting overall.

New York was led by Jonquel Jones' 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu struggled with her shot, going 8 of 26 for 19 points. Breanna Stewart recorded 18 points on 6 of 21 shooting, struggling herself, too.

The Liberty will look to cut back into the deficit at home in Game 2, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. ET. The 2024 Finals operates on a best-of-five series, before increasing to seven next season.

