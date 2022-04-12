Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Out Indefinitely With Calf Strain

The Mavericks host the Jazz in Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday

By Eric Mullin

An MRI confirmed Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic has a left calf strain, and there is no timetable for his return, the Mavs announced on Tuesday.

Dallas is set to host the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Saturday. The Mavericks are not required to list Doncic's status for that game until Friday at 6 p.m. ET (h/t Marc Stein).

Doncic suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Doncic averaged 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 regular-season games, leading Dallas in all three categories. The Mavericks went 44-21 in games Doncic played and were 8-9 without him in the lineup.

