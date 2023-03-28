LSU Student Arrested After Beer Heist at School's Football Stadium

A student at Louisiana State University was arrested and charged with simple burglary after he and a group of men allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of beer from the school's football stadium.

According to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ-TV, surveillance video at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge showed 19-year-old LSU student Bryce Tilotta and "a group of college-age males" loading cases of beer into a black pickup truck early Sunday morning.

The heist saw roughly $1,500 worth of beer taken.

Officers from the LSU Police Department later spotted the group of men carrying the beer cases at around 3 a.m. After being approached by the officers, they reportedly fled the scene and were not immediately found.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police say they then tracked down the black pickup truck from the surveillance video and located its owner, Tilotta, in his dorm building. After receiving consent to search Tilotta's room, officers found the missing beer, per the report.

Tilotta reportedly admitted to taking the beer from the football venue.