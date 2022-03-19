LSU Completes Late-game Comeback to Avoid Upset by Jackson State

That's a wrap on Jackson State's attempt to make history as the first No. 14 seed to advance past the first round of the women's tournament.

Despite holding a 10-point lead with less than five minutes remaining, Jackson State was eventually overcome by No. 3 LSU, who narrowly avoided one of the biggest upsets in women's basketball history.

LSU had the support of the home crowd who carried them to a late-game comeback, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for Kim Mulkey's team.

LSU opened up a 17-point lead to start the third quarter but wasn't able to seal the deal as Jackson State went on a 22-5 run to tie things up at 52 with 2:44 remaining in the quarter.

The two teams traded baskets into the fourth quarter before Jackson State put on another offensive clinic, scoring 15 points to LSU's four.

The final five minutes ultimately belonged to the home team. LSU cut into the lead, eventually outscoring Jackson State 19-3 down the stretch and win 77-83.

This was the final 14-3 matchup of the tournament. No 14 of 15 seed has ever advanced past the first round of the women's NCAA tournament. Harvard made history in 1998 when they upset Stanford to become the first 16 seed in either the men's or women's bracket to defeat a No. 1 seed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jackson State got contributions from all sides, with eight players getting on the board. They were led by Miya Crump who finished with 21 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer came up big for LSU, combining for 50 of LSU's 83 points.