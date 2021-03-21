Loyola vs. Illinois: Game Time, TV Information, Key Players to Watch

For only the second time in history, the University of Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the NCAA Tournament, with a berth in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

The Illini, the top-seed in the Midwest Region, are fresh off a blowout win over Drexel in the tournament’s first round, while the Ramblers took care of Georgia Tech to help set up what will be just the third-ever meeting between Illinois schools in the tournament’s history.

Start Time:

Tip-off is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

TV Network:

The game will be televised on CBS.

History Will be Made:

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Sunday’s matchup is only the third time in NCAA history that features two teams from Illinois facing off in a tournament game.

Illinois and Loyola have played 15 times in their collective history, with Illinois winning 12 of the 15 games. Loyola has won the lone NCAA Tournament game between the two schools, securing a win in the Elite Eight in 1963 on their way to a national championship.

Key Players to Watch:

-Ayo Dosunmu made his first career NCAA Tournament game a memorable one, with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals against Drexel. The latter three stats were all tops for the Illini in the victory.

-Lucas Williamson had his best game of the season against Georgia Tech Friday, with 21 points, including four three-pointers, along with six rebounds and four assists.

-Braden Norris had an excellent day facilitating the Ramblers’ offense Friday, with 16 points and eight assists to his credit in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

-Kofi Cockburn picked up a pair of blocks in Friday’s win for Illinois, along with 18 points and five rebounds.