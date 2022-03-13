Loyola Ramblers Given No. 10 Seed in March Madness

Ramblers given No. 10 seed in March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The bracket for March Madness is set for 2022, with the NCAA announcing the opening matchups on Selection Sunday.

Fresh off of last year’s Sweet Sixteen run, the Loyola Ramblers are heading to the tournament in back to back years for the first time since 1963 and ‘64. This comes after the Ramblers put together another impressive season, going 25-7 enroute to clinching the Missouri Valley Conference’s auto-bid in back-to-back years in St. Louis last weekend.

First-year head coach Drew Valentine, the youngest coach in all of Division 1 at 30 years old, is the first coach in program history to guide their squad to postseason play in their first year on the job.

After making a deep run as an #8 seed in last year’s tournament, the Ramblers were given the No. 10 seed in the South division this time around. This sets up a matchup versus No. 7 seeded Ohio State in Pittsburgh on Friday.