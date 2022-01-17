Longtime Chicago Sports Radio Broadcaster Les Grobstein Dies at 69

Longtime Chicago sports radio broadcaster Les Grobstein has died at the age of 69.

Grobstein passed away "suddenly" at his home Sunday, according to a fundraising page set up by his family.

Grobstein’s sports media career spanned 50 years in Chicago, calling his first Northwestern basketball game in 1970.

Since 2009, Grobstein was the overnight host at 670 The Score where he was affectionally known as “The Grobber.”

It was Grobstein who recorded the now-infamous tirade by former Cubs manager Cubs manager Lee Elia in 1983 who called out Cubs fans.

NBC Sports Chicago analyst David Kaplan remembers Grobstein as being "one of a kind."

"He mixed an incredible memory with tremendous passion for his craft and for Chicago sports,” Kaplan said. “There will never be another one like him. My deepest sympathies to his family, his teammates, and his many fans.”

The Chicago Bears echoed the sentiment in a statement saying the team is "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and 670 The Score radio host Les Grobstein."

"Les was a true media icon of the last 50+ years, whose knowledge of Chicago sports history was unparalleled," the statement read. "Les was proud of having attended more than 100 Bears-Packers games in his time, his first coming in 1963 and he could recall it like it was yesterday. He was always a pleasure to chat with on game days, and anyone who had a conversation with Les walked away knowing more. On behalf of the entire Bears organization, we extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, especially his beloved Kathy and son Scott, friends and countless faithful listeners.”

Grobstein is survived by his longtime partner Kathy and son Scott. 670 The Score has publicized a GoFundMe organized by Grobstein’s family to cover funeral expenses.