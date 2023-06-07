Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami and Major League Soccer in historic deal

Lionel Messi said Wednesday he has decided to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer.

"I really wanted to [go back to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of other," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

"I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path. If the Barcelona thing didn't come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family," he added.

The former Barcelona and PSG star will become the biggest signing in the history of the MLS history, surpassing the deal that brought David Beckham to Los Angeles Galaxy.

MLS confirmed in a statement that "although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League".

Miami-Dade Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, also welcomed the soccer superstar.

Bienvenido a Miami-Dade, Lionel Messi! ⚽️ ¡Qué golazo!



We can’t wait to see you light up the field and inspire generations of Miamians as the newest member of our @InterMiamiCF. https://t.co/cmhNKTxzuh — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 7, 2023

The World Cup winner with Argentina will most likely make his debut for David Beckham's outfit on July 21st when they face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

According to several sources, Adidas and Apple were involved in the deal which could make it larger than David Beckham's deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner reportedly rejected a $400M-a-year deal from Saudi club Al-Hilal to join the MLS.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas celebrated the signing on Twitter.

Messi had a disappointing end to his last season with Paris Saint-Germain, earning a suspension in May for an unauthorized trop to Saudi Arabia.

He ended the season with 16 goals and 16 assists in the Ligue 1.

It also helps that the argentine already owns a house in Miami and is a frequent traveler.

Messi, 35, won the Ballon d'Or, the award for the best player in the world, seven times in his storied career and most recently lifted the World Cup 2022 in Qatar for his native Argentina.