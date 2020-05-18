WWE Star Gaspard Missing After 10-Year-Old Son Pulled From Water in LA

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from the surf Sunday in Marina del Rey, but the search continues for his 39-year-old father, believed to be WWE star Shad Gaspard, according to authorities.

A group of swimmers were in the water just 50 yards offshore, right in front of a lifeguard tower, when it became clear they needed help. The call about the missing swimmers near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk came in at 3:56 p.m., LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

"A large set came through, got all that water moving and then they were pulled out in that rip current," Pono Barnes, of the LA County Fire Department, said.

County lifeguards took the lead and pulled the boy from the water. He was evaluated by LAFD paramedics but did not require hospitalization, Stewart said.

Lifeguards, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, were still searching the water for the boy's father, the Coast Guard reported.

TMZ reported early Monday that the missing father is Gaspard, a former WWE wrestler. NBC4 has not confirmed the man's identity. An Instagram post by his wife, Siliana Gaspard, published early Monday declaring her husband missing was later taken down. She wrote he was "last seen wearing swim shorts" at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday.

"He was a big guy. He had a big muscles but he had a bigger heart," said friend Lance Keys.

Keys was among those staring into the ocean off Marina del Rey Monday afternoon, presuming he may have lost the friend he met at Gold’s Gym in Venice.

Gaspard was part of Cryme Time, one of the WWE's most famous teams in the early 2000’s. After wrestling, he pursued a career in Hollywood, acting opposite Will Ferrell in the movie, "Get Hard."

But friends say Gaspard was first and foremost a family man.

"He loved his wife dearly. He loved his son. They were his life," Keys said.

After several weeks of closures, LA County beaches opened for activity this past weekend. Still, conditions in the water were anything but ideal. One Marina del Rey resident, Jason Wright, noted the waves seemed "too rough" for swimming.

Underwater searching for Gaspard was halted at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, county lifeguards said. Periodic land-based patrols continued through the night and underwater searching resumed 7 a.m. Monday with SONAR technology.

Ted Chen contributed to this report.