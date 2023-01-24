LeBron James achieves crazy feat with 46-point game vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James made history on Tuesday night as he continued to chase down the NBA's all-time scoring record.

James racked up 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

With the 46-point performance against the Clippers, James has now scored 40-plus in a game against all 30 NBA teams. He's the first player in league history to achieve the wildly impressive feat.

LEBRON JAMES NOW HAS A 40-POINT GAME AGAINST EVERY NBA TEAM pic.twitter.com/pOn2Lu2Q4e — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 25, 2023

James shot 16-for-29 from the field, 9-for-14 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. His nine 3s were a career high.

Since turning 38 years old on Dec. 30, James has averaged 36.1 points over 11 games. The torrid scoring stretch has included his first four 40-point games of the season.

With 38,210 career points, James is now 178 away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list.