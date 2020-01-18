LaVine Scores 42, Chicago Rallies Late to Beat Cavs 118-116

Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls rallied from 15 points down in the final period for a 118-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points and forced 10 turnovers in the fourth.

Lauri Markkanen had 17 points for the Bulls, who have won two of three.

Collin Sexton had 26 points and Kevin Love added 25 as Cleveland dropped its fourth straight.