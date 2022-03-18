Larry Ogunjobi Fails Physical, Will Not Sign With Chicago Bears

Larry Ogunjobi fails physical, will not sign with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest free agent deal for the Bears this offseason will not come to pass. The team will not sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical.

Ogunjobi was expected to play the role of a disruptive three-technique tackle that is a pivotal position in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But now Ryan Poles and Eberflus will have to continue their hunt for an impact player on the offensive line.

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

It was widely reported that Ogunjobi and the Bears had agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. Ogunjobi was a key cog in the Bengals’ defensive line last season, generating seven sacks from the interior.

Poles reportedly made a move to replace Ogunjobi, moments after the team announced he had failed his physical. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears agreed to a two-year deal with former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones. The Chargers drafted Jones in the third round of the 2018 draft. Over his four years with the team, Jones played in 51 games, starting 35 of them. Jones missed six games last season, but set career highs with 37 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

