Lakers' Darvin Ham Subtly Shades Warriors' Steve Kerr for Flop Comments

Lakers' Ham throws subtle shade at Kerr for flop comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dennis Schroeder grabbed an inbounds pass and charged down the court with five seconds remaining in the first quarter of Game 5 between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. He sprinted coast-to-coast and fell to the floor as a layup attempt missed badly.

No bucket. And no foul was called.

When asked if he was surprised by the no-call, Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared to take a subtle shot at Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“We don’t teach flopping,” Ham told TNT broadcaster Chris Haynes after the first quarter. “We teach our players to play downhill, attack the paint and be forceful.”

Kerr was direct about his distaste for the Lakers' apparent flopping Monday night in Game 4.

"The Lakers -- they're a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship," Kerr said Monday after the Warriors lost 104-101 to the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. "They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded."

Los Angeles has benefitted from more free-throw attempts in each of the series' first four games and owned a 103-51 advantage in total free-throw attempts heading into Game 5 at Chase Center.

In Game 5, both teams attempted 15 free throws as the Warriors extended the series with a 121-106 win.