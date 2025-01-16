Sports

Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker and Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $16.5 million, 1-year contract: report

By Jay Cohen

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs settled the largest of the 17 salary arbitration cases in which proposed figures were exchanged, agreeing Thursday to a $16.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by ESPN, had not been announced.

Chicago had submitted a $15 million figure and the All-Star outfielder had asked for $17.5 million last week. Absent an agreement, a hearing before a three-person panel would have been held from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14.

Eligible to become a free agent after this year's World Series, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs from the Houston Astros last month for third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, one of their top infield prospects.

Tucker, who turns 28 on Friday, had a $12 million salary last year. He was limited to 78 games because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs for the AL West champions.

He batted .284 with 29 homers, an AL-best 112 RBIs and 30 steals for Houston in 2023.

