Kris Dunn Ruled Out for Rest of Season, Bulls Coach Jim Boylen Says

Dunn had suffered a sprained MCL in late January, but won't return this season

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn, who has missed the last month of action after suffering an MCL sprain, will not return this season, according to multiple reports.

Bulls head coach Jim Boylen made the announcement at practice Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson and The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry:

Dunn, who suffered the injury in the Bulls’ Jan. 29 game against the Indiana Pacers, was originally hoping to come back this season, but after suffering a setback two weeks ago, the guard will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season.

In 51 games this season, Dunn averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. Primarily used as a starter in previous seasons, Dunn started out the season as the backup point guard but quickly took back the starting role, ultimately making 32 starts before being sidelined.

The Bulls had been getting some good news on the injury front recently, as Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter have both returned from injuries. Lauri Markkanen is also set to make his return Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

