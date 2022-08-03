Kevin Durant

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets Owner as Trade Rumors Slow

Trade rumors surrounding Durant picked up when it was reported the Celtics had offered Jaylen Brown but have since cooled off

By Nick Goss

Report: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner as trade rumors slow originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant submitted his trade request more than a month ago, just before the NBA's free agency period began in late June.

The future Hall of Famer still is a member of the Nets, so he's taking matters into his own hands by going to the boss.

Forsberg: Tatum highlights importance of chemistry amid Durant rumors

A league executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com that Durant is meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.

"I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting," the exec said to Bulpett. "There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does."

Trade rumors surrounding Durant picked up a bit last week when it was reported the Celtics had offered Jaylen Brown in a trade package for the Nets star. However, Bulpett also writes that "others have disputed to Heavy that such a proposal was ever truly on the table."

Since those Celtics rumors surfaced, there haven't been many new reports or updates on Durant's situation in Brooklyn.

The Nets don't need to give in to Durant. He signed a four-year, $198 million extension last August that kicks in this coming season. He's not anywhere close to free agency, so there's no reason for the Nets to rush this process.

If the Nets don't like the offers being presented to them, they can go into the season with Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons leading a pretty talented roster. Maybe those three players jell better than anticipated and everyone is happy. It's not a crazy scenario.

Kevin Durant
