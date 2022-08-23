Kevin Durant Nets News Prompts Hilarious, Shocked NBA Twitter Response

NBA Twitter reacts to KD news with hilarious variety of posts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a tumultuous rollercoaster ride of rumors and cited sources, nearly two months of Kevin Durant trade speculation has come to an end.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday morning that Durant and the organization have smoothed things over after the superstar requested a trade in June.

The two parties "have agreed to move forward in their partnership," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. In short, Durant will remain a Net.

And as anticipated, NBA Twitter had a field day with the news -- starting with the man of the hour himself.

I don’t have to explain myself to Jordan hicks. Who are u again? https://t.co/MnnUuq1Znj — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 23, 2022

While Durant defended himself, the rest of Twitter took the opportunity to post some hysterical memes.

Kevin Durant returning to the Nets pic.twitter.com/OvTMCHJzd8 — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) August 23, 2022

The Nets NBA Finals chances returning from the dead following the Kevin Durant news: pic.twitter.com/fHldx2Sg09 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) August 23, 2022

Joe Tsai and Kevin Durant for the next four years pic.twitter.com/DvNqDtQUXT — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) August 23, 2022

KEVIN DURANT IS APPARENTLY GOING TO TOLLERATE THE NETS ROSTER AND PLAY IN BROOKLYN UNTIL HE GETS FED UP AND THEN HE'LL ASK FOR A TRADE AGAIN AND WE'LL ALL FAWN OVER HIM LIKE WE ALWAYS DO, CAUSE WE'RE ALL STANS TO KD pic.twitter.com/KUz5CoVyxM — 'George' Habib Obi (@ObiSun) August 23, 2022

KD looking at Steve Nash on first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/ldvhw4r5SQ — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 23, 2022

Kevin Durant when he hears Nets fans complain about the team this season pic.twitter.com/l1MtCckiFE — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 23, 2022

There was also some analysis from some of the top pundits in the game.

In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2022

https://twitter.com/ColinCowherd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColinCowherd reacts to Kevin Durant reportedly staying in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YJmLEaKWLi — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports)

And others rejoiced -- whether they were happy about the news, or just thrilled the Durant saga is finally over.

I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2022

THEY TRIED TO TEAR US APART

THEY TOLD US IT WAS OVER



KEVIN DURANT IS A BROOKLYN NET pic.twitter.com/j2zTAxsPqa — Nets As Depicted By Spongebob (@NetsDepiction) August 23, 2022

"Kevin Durant continua no Brooklyn Nets" pic.twitter.com/jUk9McJBus — Nets Brasil 🇧🇷 (offseason) (@BrasilNets) August 23, 2022

The Kevin Durant novel is over. We celebrate. pic.twitter.com/DGdHGbS4Zd — The Bill Russell's Celtics ☘️ (@PaintedCeltics) August 23, 2022

With Durant's landing spot -- or staying spot, rather -- finally decided, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 NBA season.

How his decision will impact the league this year has yet to play out, but it certainly helps the Nets' chances of making another playoff run.

