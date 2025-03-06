Josh Blackwell signs two-year contract extension with Bears ahead of free agency

The Chicago Bears have signed defensive back Josh Blackwell to a two-year contract extension on the eve of NFL free agency.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the move keeps one of the Bears’ key special teams players in the fold for two more seasons.

According to the Bears, Blackwell’s 22 special teams tackles since 2022 are the most by any Bears player over the last three seasons.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent after a successful career at Duke, where he had 96 total tackles and 20 pass breakups.

Blackwell endeared himself to Bears fans in the final game of the regular season when he brought back a 94-yard punt return touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on a brilliant trick play at Lambeau Field.

Wide receiver DJ Moore faked that he was about to receive the kick near the Bears’ end zone, and Blackwell was able to get up the sideline nearly untouched for the score.

The return tied for the third-longest for the Bears since at least 1948, according to Pro Football Reference.

In honor of his exploits, Blackwell earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors.