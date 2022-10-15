Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agent

Agent: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension.
The Warriors were very open about their desire to extend Poole, and a deal had appeared close in recent days following Poole's altercation with Draymond Green in practice last week.
As Wojnarowski reported, the two sides are finalizing details on Saturday and a formal agreement is expected to follow.
The massive extension comes after Poole's breakout 2021-22 season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range, a season in which he firmly was in the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year conversations.
Poole and the Warriors were up against a deadline, as former first-round picks entering the fourth and final year of their rookie deals and had the day before the season started to get an extension done.