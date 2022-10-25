Jonas Brothers to perform during Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What's a good Thanksgiving celebration without wholesome food and a couple of football games? But this year, fans get an extra treat: A Jonas Brothers performance.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing live at AT&T Stadium this Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants, the band announced on Tuesday.

11/24/22 - WE’RE BACK!



It's official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game! Tune in live Nov 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OWpr437n7Z — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 25, 2022

This isn't the first time the Jonas Brothers have performed during the Thanksgiving Halftime Show. The band last performed for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day show in 2008 – the final season of Texas Stadium in Irving. And now, they will return for a second time.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army Halftime Show," the Jonas Brothers said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

The Cowboys use their halftime show on Thanksgiving to kick off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army began its partnership with the Cowboys in 1997 and since then, the Red Kettle Campaign has raised more than $1.4 billion! This is the 26th consecutive year of their partnership.

The annual event, known as the Red Kettle Kickoff, is a Cowboys tradition used to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which is now in its 132nd year.

This year, the Salvation Army has chosen the theme "Love Beyond," which calls on the public to support their neighbors in need.

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity."

The Jonas Brothers join the long list of other Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers, which include Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.

The Cowboys will host the Giants on Nov. 24 and the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.