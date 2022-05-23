Joe Kelly sounds off on Josh Donaldson, questions his suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Like many in the Chicago White Sox organization, Joe Kelly is still fuming over the “Jackie” remark Josh Donaldson made to Tim Anderson in Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. But based on Kelly’s assessment of Donaldson, he wasn’t surprised by the situation.

“The guy is a douche,” Kelly told the “Parkins & Spiegel Show” on Monday.

Donaldson explained after Saturday’s game that the “Jackie” comment was a reference to Anderson calling himself a modern-day Jackie Robinson back in 2019. Anderson, Kelly and the White Sox are not on board with Donaldson’s side, however.

“That’s bad,” Kelly told the “Parkins & Spiegel Show.” “That’s horrible. That’s not tolerated in any kind of sport … Whatever it is, it wasn’t for good intentions.

“Whatever he’s saying, they’re not friends. I am half-Mexican. I have plenty of African-American friends, but I would never even say that to my friends that are my boys.”

Kelly was on the air when news broke Monday that Donaldson had received a one-game suspension for his remark. The suspension didn’t make sense to Kelly based on the discipline the pitcher has received in the past:

The Yankees won Saturday’s matchup 7-5 before the White Sox swept a Sunday doubleheader to close out the season series. Anderson provided the highlight of the night and silenced the Yankees crowd with a three-run homer in a 5-0 win on Sunday Night Baseball.