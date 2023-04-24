Horse Racing

Jockey Dies After Horse Racing Fall in Australia

Racing Victoria says Dean Holland, 34, died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at Donald Racecourse

By The Associated Press

George Salpigtidis/Getty Images

Australian jockey Dean Holland died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall during a race in regional Victoria state on Monday, Racing Victoria said.

The state's horse racing authority said the 34-year-old Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses in the opening race of a meeting at Donald Racecourse.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The other rider, Alana Kelly, was cleared of serious injury.

“It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away,” Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who ... was highly respected by his peers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally.”

Holland won a Group 1 race last month on a horse called In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap over 1,200 meters at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. Racing.com listed Holland as having 1,080 career wins.

He started racing in 2005 and had his first winner in January 2006 at Ceduna in regional South Australia state.

Sports

9 mins ago

A Look at Ticket Prices for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

40 mins ago

Swept by Rays, White Sox Face AL East Power Jays Next

Victoria state police were preparing a report for the coroner.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Holland was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Horse Racing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us