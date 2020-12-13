Jimmy Collins

Jimmy Collins, Former UIC Coach and Illinois Assistant, Dies

Collins was a key architect of the famous "Flyin' Illini' squad that made the Final Four in 1989

Former University of Illinois at Chicago head coach Jimmy Collins patrols the sidelines during a game in 2004

Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, died Sunday morning, the school announced. He was 74.

Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program's only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his last season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Sports

18 mins ago

David Montgomery's 80-Yard Touchdown Run Puts Bears Ahead of Texans

55 mins ago

Lovie Smith Out as Illinois Fighting Illini Football Coach

Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois and was one of the main architects of the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini” squad that won 31 games and reached the Final Four. He also recruited Deon Thomas, Illinois' career scoring leader and a former UIC assistant.

Collins is survived by his wife Hettie and children Erica, Kenny, Semaj and Brandi.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jimmy CollinsUniversity of IllinoisUniversity of Illinois Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us