Tuesday's trio of "Jeopardy!" contestants are proficient in many things, but sports is evidently not their strong suit.

The first round of the June 4 episode featured a "21st Century Sports" category. The three contestants cleared the five other categories off the board before diving into sports, and some of their answers were swings and misses.

The $400 clue read, "In 2007 this NL squad became the 1st team with 10,000 losses; in 2008 they won the World Series behind Cole Hamels & Ryan Howard."

Christina Paul, a foreign service officer from Davie, Florida, buzzed in and guessed the Chicago Cubs. However, it was the Philadelphia Phillies that won the 2008 Fall Classic against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Another blunder happened in the $1,000 clue. The last remaining clue of the opening round read, "Then with Oklahoma City, this master of the triple-double became the first back-to-back MVP of the NBA All-Star Game since the 1950s, " accompanied by a photo of Russell Westbrook.

Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, instead guessed Kevin Durant, who was Westbrook's longtime teammate with the Oklahoma City Thunder until the two became adversaries on the court in 2016.

Elsewhere in the sports category, Paul correctly got the $200 clue about the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Harmeyer got the $600 clue about former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the three contestants didn't buzz in for the $800 clue about the NCAA transfer portal.

Harmeyer overcame the Westbrook-Durant snafu and won the game, extending her winning streak to five episodes and her winning total to $116,200.