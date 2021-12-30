Jeff Dickerson's GoFundMe Sees Donations From NFL Teams, Players

Jeff Dickerson's GoFundMe sees donations from across sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the sports world mourns the loss of Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson after his death from colon cancer, donations pour in for his son Parker. Dickerson's wife Caitlin died two yeas ago after her own fight with cancer.

"JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet," Heather Burns, ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage, said in a statement. "We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That's just who he was.

"We are holding Jeff's family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers."

A GoFundMe was set up to support Jeff and Caitlin's son, and it's seen an outpouring of support from people across the NFL team and has raised over $790,000.

Teams from around the NFL have donated, including the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. NFL owners have also contributed including Washington's Dan Snyder, the Indianapolis Colts' Jim Irsay and the Philadelphia Eagle's Jeff Lurie. 49ers CEO Jed York has also donated. Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Eaterby also donated.

Other Chicago teams have also contributed. The Blackhawks and interim GM Kyle Davidson each made a donation. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer each made contributions. Former Cubs executive Theo Epstein also made a donation. And Loyola men's basketball team made a donation as well.

Athletes have also contributed, including former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, backup Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, former offensive tackle Charles Leno, Jr, former quarterback Boomer Esiason and former wide receiver Eric Decker. Former Bears receiver and radio host Tom Waddle also donated.

The company Obvious Shirts designed some shirts in honor of Jeff Dickerson with all proceeds going to the GoFundMe.

According to the GoFundMe page, "every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health and welfare … and yes, his athletics."

