Jeannie Morris, First Woman to Report from Super Bowl, Dies at 85

Jeannie Morris, the first woman to report from the Super Bowl and a legendary journalist, passed away at the age of 85, her family said Monday.

Morris, who just turned 85 this month, had been undergoing chemotherapy for appendiceal cancer for the last year, according to her family.

Morris began her career in 1967 as a writer, first with a football column in the women’s section of the Chicago American newspaper, then reporting sports for the Daily News, NBC 5 and CBS 2.

She blazed a trail in 1975 as the first woman to report live from the Super Bowl.

During her time covering the Chicago Bears, there were no women or children allowed in the press box so she covered one Bears game sitting on the roof of the press box in a blizzard.

Morris garnered 11 Emmy Awards and numerous writing awards during her career. She was recognized as the first female winner of the Ring Lardner awards seven years ago.

Morris leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren.