Isaiah McKenzie announces sister's gender reveal after touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Those were the words of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie during his celebration after catching his first touchdown of the season Thursday night:

During the celebration, McKenzie ran up to the end zone camera and screamed “IT’S A BOY” twice, which at first seemed like an odd TD celebration, but now we know why.

McKenzie was giving one of the most memorable and creative gender reveals in history to his sister and her husband, who are expecting. The couple will be having a son. The third-quarter TD gave the Bills a 17-10 lead in their opening night rout against defending champions Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

McKenzie finished the game with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown as the Bills went on to defeat the Rams 31-10 to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season.

With a new starting spot this season, hopefully McKenzie will have more TD opportunities to give us another creative celebration.