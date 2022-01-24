What Tom Brady told Jim Gray about potential retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Don't expect Tom Brady to make an announcement regarding his NFL future any time soon.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady immediately faced questions about his potential retirement. The 44-year-old told reporters he "hasn't put a lot of thought into it" and is "not thinking about anything past five minutes from now."

He was asked again about his plans on Monday's episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.

"I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season," Brady told Gray, as transcribed by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. ... "I'll know when the time is right, and there's no rush to make a decision."

That certainly won't stop the retirement rumors from swirling.

Multiple reports state Brady is seriously considering calling it a career after 22 NFL seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has expressed his desire to play at least until age 45, but it's pretty clear at this point he has nothing left to prove.

If Brady does decide to hang 'em up, he won't be following through with his "when I suck, I'll retire" declaration. He's a frontrunner for the 2021 NFL MVP award after leading the league in passing yards (5,316) and tossing the second-most touchdown passes of his career (43).