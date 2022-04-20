Philadelphia 76ers

Internet Reacts to Joel Embiid's Insane Game-Winner

Joel Embiid, the best player in the world, hit an unreal game-winner in Game 3 on Wednesday and the Internet momentarily exploded into a million pieces.

By Adam Hermann

Sixers fans' reactions to Embiid's shot are just perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid is so limitlessly incredible, he has the ability to break the internet on and off the court.

On Wednesday night Embiid, the best player in the NBA, drained an outrageous overtime three-pointer to put the Raptors to sleep in Game 3. It was an impeccable shot in a gigantic moment.

In case you somehow missed it, here's one more look:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Absolutely bananas. What a basketball player.

And as folks all over the Delaware Valley lost their collective minds in bars and living rooms, throwing things and probably saying some swear words, Twitter was also just complete chaos:

Those are all so good, just perfect encapsulations of Wednesday's ludicrous game. 

The Sixers had no right to be in this game after truly brutal performances, much less win the game in such triumphant fashion.

Sports

2 hours ago

Cubs' Marcus Stroman After Bad Rays Start: ‘I Gotta Be Better'

2 hours ago

How Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Proving Nice Guys Can Finish First in WAR

And yet!

They have the league's best player, and when you have the league's best player you can win games you should never win.

And you can send a fanbase into the stratosphere.

What a night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us