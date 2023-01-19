What to know as Bulls take on Pistons in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are set to play in Paris.

We've been inundated with photos of the Bulls all over Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower. But at long last, it's finally game day.

Before anyone looks too far toward the Olympics, here is how you can catch the action between the Bulls and Pistons in Paris and everything else you need to know.

When is the Bulls vs. Pistons game in Paris?

The Bulls and Pistons will battle on Thursday, Jan. 19.

What time is the Bulls vs. Pistons game in Paris?

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT (9 p.m. local time) at Accor Arena in Paris.

What TV channel has the Bulls vs. Pistons game in Paris?

Bulls fans can catch the game on NBC Sports Chicago, while Pistons fans can watch on Bally Sports Detroit. The national audience can see the game on NBA TV.

NBC Sports Chicago will have Bulls Pregame Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT and Bulls Postgame Live after the final buzzer.

How to stream Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris

NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage can be streamed here and in the MyTeams app.

NBA TV’s coverage can be streamed here and in the NBA app.

What Bulls injuries will impact the game in Paris?

The big question mark for the Chicago Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, but he will play against the Pistons.

What other NBA games were in Paris?

The matchup marks the NBA’s first game in Paris since January 2020 and the second outside of the U.S. and Canada this year. The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 in the league’s Mexico City Game on Dec. 17.

The Bulls and Michael Jordan famously played in Paris in 1997. And current Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas played against the Bulls in 1997 with his Olympiacos team.

What European stars will play in the game?

Pistons guard Killian Hayes, whose father played in France, is back in the country he grew up in. There are also a handful of players with other European connections: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is from Montenegro, Bulls guard Goran Dragic is from Slovenia and Pistons forward Bojan Bodganovic is from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Are the Bulls or Pistons the home team in Paris?

Though Thursday’s contest is being played at a neutral site, it counts as one of the Pistons’ 41 home games and one of the Bulls’ 41 road games.

When do the Bulls and Pistons play next?

Both teams played their most recent game on Sunday, and they will get three more off days before they take the court again in the states.

The Bulls will face the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago on Monday, while the Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks.

