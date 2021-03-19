Illinois vs. Drexel: Ayo Dosunmu, Fighting Illini Look to Get Off to Strong Start in NCAA Tournament

Friday marks a big day for the Illinois Fighting Illini, as they're taking on the Drexel Dragons in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Illini, owners of a number one seed for the first time since they made the national championship game in 2005, came into the tournament as one of the favorites to capture the title, as they won the Big Ten Tournament crown last weekend in Indianapolis.

Loaded with an eight-man rotation and a potent 1-2 punch of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, the Illini are hoping to make a big statement in their opening game, as they will face a challenging road to the Final Four if they can get past the Dragons on Friday.

12:40 p.m.

Illinois off to a bit of a slow start on the offensive side of things, shooting just 42% from the field early, but Kofi Cockburn has been on fire to start up the contest, going 4-of-5 from the field. 21-13 Illinois with six minutes to go in the first half.

12 p.m.

Dosunmu is coming off of a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament, as he was named the Most Outstanding Player. Illinois, who was in the title game of that tournament for the first time since 2008, captured the crown for the first time since 2005 with an overtime win over Ohio State in their last game.

Dosunmu was also recently named USA Today’s National Player of the Year, and was named a First-Team All-American for his efforts during the regular season, as he averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Cockburn was recently named a Second-Team All-American, averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his sophomore season with the Illini. He finished second in the country in double-doubles, as he registered 16 of them during the regular season.

The Illini have been getting some red-hot three-point shooting from Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier, and their bench has been a huge part of their recent success, with Andre Curbelo averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his last seven games.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili gives the Illini another big threat on the inside, as he scored 12 points and chipped in with six rebounds as he subbed in for Cockburn in the Big Ten title game Sunday.