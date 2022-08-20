How to Watch White Sox Vs. Guardians on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time

How to watch Sunday's White Sox vs. Guardians game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for an AL Central showdown, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

The Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are separated by just 3.5 games in the AL Central standings with just over a month to play. None of these teams are guaranteed a wild card spot, so winning the division is critical.

Chicago and Cleveland will wrap up a three-game series on Sunday, giving both a chance to increase their postseason odds. The Guardians took the series opener at Progressive Field on Friday by a score of 5-2, while the second game of the series is set for Saturday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s White Sox-Guardians game:

How can I watch the White Sox vs. Guardians game on Sunday?

The White Sox (61-59) at Guardians (64-55) game will air exclusively on Peacock’s premium service at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, with live coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m.

White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in the booth by local analysts Steve Stone (White Sox) and Rick Manning (Guardians).

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Of the 30 MLB teams, 24 will appear on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will each play three times, leading all teams in appearances.

Here is the remaining 2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. CT

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. CT

What’s next for the White Sox and Guardians?

After Sunday, the White Sox will visit the Kansas City Royals in a quick, one-game series before traveling to Baltimore to face the Orioles in a three-game set.

The Guardians will also hit the road, traveling west for a six-game trip. It begins with two games in San Diego against the Padres, followed by four games against the Seattle Mariners.