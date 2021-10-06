How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in 2021 ALDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox enter the 2021 MLB postseason with similar records but drastically different playoff experiences in recent years.

The Astros have made the ALCS in four consecutive seasons. Houston won the 2017 World Series before their cheating scandal caught up to them and the organization was met with a handful of penalties. After playing in front of empty stadiums in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Astros were met with a villains tour in 2021 and ended up where they usually do: the playoffs.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are making their second consecutive playoff appearance following an 11-year drought from 2009 to 2019. The South Siders have only won two playoff games since sweeping the 2005 Fall Classic against … the Astros.

Houston and Chicago are facing off in October once again for the 2021 ALDS. Will the Astros reach their fifth straight ALCS, or could the White Sox kick off another potential World Series run?

Here is everything you need to know for the Astros-White Sox series.

What is the Astros-White Sox ALDS schedule?

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7, White Sox vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8, White Sox vs. Astros, 2:07 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, Astros vs. White Sox, 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 11, Astros vs. White Sox, Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 13, White Sox vs. Astros, Time TBD

The ALDS is played in a 2-2-1 format where the team with the better regular season record gets home field for Games 1, 2 and 5. The Astros finished atop the AL West at 95-67, two games ahead of the AL Central-winning White Sox at 93-69, so the series will begin at Minute Maid Park in Houston before heading to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Astros-White Sox playoff series on?

All games for the series will be broadcast on MLB Network and FS1.

How to stream Astros-White Sox free online

All games can be streamed on MLB.TV, FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. Viewers can also check out the series on FuboTV (free trial).

How to listen to Astros-White Sox on the radio

Listeners can tune into ESPN Radio for all MLB postseason games.

Astros and White Sox starting pitchers for ALDS

Both teams are loaded with pitching, with the White Sox finishing fifth in team ERA (3.73) and the Astros ranking seventh (3.76).

The White Sox have not yet announced pitchers for the opening games, while the Astros have made their decision.

Lance McCullers Jr. will start in for the Astros in Game 1 and lefty Framber Valdez will start in Game 2. McCullers Jr. led the team in wins (13) and strikeouts (186) and Valdez won a career-high 11 games this season with 125 strikeouts.

The White Sox have a stacked rotation, but manager Tony La Russa will have decisions to make about who to use in the ALDS. Carlos Rodon tossed a no-hitter in April, but his availability is up in the air due to shoulder soreness. Lance Lynn posted the lowest ERA of his career (2.69) and Lucas Giolito is a dependable veteran. Dallas Keuchel has big-stage experience dating back to his time with the Astros, but he could end up coming out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

Astros vs. White Sox 2021 ALDS prediction

The Astros are listed as slight favorites to advance to the ALCS, according to PointsBet. The White Sox are not far behind though.

Houston won the first five games of the season series against Chicago in 2021, including a four-game sweep at Minute Maid Park in June. The White Sox then won two of the three matchups played at Guaranteed Rate Field in July.

With home-field advantage at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox will close the series out in five games. The Astros don't have the hitting depth they once did to outlast a deep Chicago rotation. Most importantly, Houston's starting rotation has been up and down since the beginning of the year.

The experience edge tilts undoubtedly in the Astros favor but expect the South Siders to advance to the 2021 American League Championship Series.