How to Watch UConn Vs. Marquette in Big East Tournament Semifinal

The Huskies and Golden Eagles will battle at Madison Square Garden on Friday

By Max Molski

March Madness is well underway at Madison Square Garden.

The famed New York City venue is playing host to the men’s Big East Tournament once again. The tournament may not feature all the famed rivalries from the conference’s heyday, but college hoops fans are in for a treat with the first semifinal on Friday.

Top-seeded Marquette (No. 6 nationally) will face fourth-seeded UConn (No. 11 nationally) with a berth in the Big East title game on the line. The Golden Eagles escaped a major upset alert by beating St. John’s in overtime on Thursday, while the Huskies fended off Providence

Before Marquette and UConn tip off in the Big Apple, here’s what to know for Friday’s contest:

When is the UConn-Marquette Big East Tournament Game?

UConn-Marquette is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10.

Where is the UConn-Marquette Big East Tournament Game?

The matchup will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What TV channel is UConn-Marquette on?

Fans can watch the game on FS1.

How to stream UConn-Marquette

UConn-Marquette can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Who will the winner of UConn-Marquette play in the Big East Tournament Championship Game?

The UConn-Marquette winner will face the winner of the second semifinal, which also features two nationally ranked teams. Second-seeded Xavier (No. 15 nationally) will square off against third-seeded Creighton (No. 24 nationally) soon after the UConn-Marquette game ends.

Saturday’s championship game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

