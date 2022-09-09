How to watch the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is right around the corner and some of basketball’s elite are set to be enshrined.

The prestigious Hall of Fame is located in Springfield, Mass., and has preserved some of the sport's richest history over the decades.

This year, notable inductees include Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, George Karl and Swin Cash among the 13-member group.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the induction ceremony:

When is the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass.

How can I watch the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

NBA TV will exclusively televise the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The coverage of the night will start with a red carpet show at 6 p.m. ET followed by the enshrinement ceremony.

The ceremony will be emceed by Ahmad Rashad.

Who is going to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year?

Here are the 13 inductees who are going to be enshrined on Saturday:

Swin Cash

Larry Costello

Hugh Evans

Manu Ginobili

Tim Hardaway

Del Harris

Lou Hudson

Bob Huggins

George Karl

Radivoj Korać

Theresa Shank-Grentz

Marianne Stanley

Lindsay Whalen

High Evans

Get to know all the inductees here.

Which NBA team has the most and fewest Basketball Hall of Famers?

The NBA team with the most Hall of Famers is the Boston Celtics with 41.

The New Orleans Pelicans are the only franchise without a single Hall of Famer in franchise history.