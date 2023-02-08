How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic is set to return in 2023.

For the fifth iteration of the tournament this spring, there will be an expanded field with games played in four stadiums across the globe.

Many American stars will play in the World Baseball Classic, including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Pete Alonso. There will be a number of international MLB stars as well, with Japan’s Shohei Ohtani as the headliner. The Dominican Republic will send a loaded roster with Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers and Sandy Alcantara.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here’s all the watch info for the tournament:

When is the World Baseball Classic?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be held from March 7-21.

Where is the World Baseball Classic?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be held in three countries – the United States, Japan and Taiwan.

Games in the U.S. will be played in Miami at loanDepot Park and Phoenix at Chase Field. Japan will host games at the Tokyo Dome and Taiwan will host games at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

Where can I watch the World Baseball Classic?

All the action will be on FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes or Tubi. There will be 47 games played across the two-week tournament, with all airing on FOX networks.

Where can I watch the World Baseball Classic online?

Games can be streamed live online through FoxSports.com right here.

Is Fox Sports carrying the World Baseball Classic?

Yes, FOX is exclusively broadcasting the 2023 World Baseball Classic.