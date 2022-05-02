How to watch Champions League Semifinals Leg 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for the second leg semifinals of one of the most exciting tournaments in all of soccer – the UEFA Champions League.

We have already watched stellar performances by all four teams during the first leg of the semifinals.

During these games, Manchester City and Liverpool proved victorious in their respective matches against Real Madrid and Villarreal. It was no surprise that Liverpool defeated Villarreal, however, Manchester City and Real Madrid’s match was one for the books. The score went back and forth for the entirety of the two 45-minute halves.

Either way, Villarreal and Real Madrid still have time to avenge this loss with a second semifinal round. This game will construct a better idea of who is really fighting for the championship title.

Now, let’s get into it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Champions League semifinals leg 2:

Who is playing in the Champions League semifinals?

The teams playing and the game times for leg 2 of the semifinals are as follows:

Villarreal vs. Liverpool: Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET

What channel is the Champions League semifinals?

The UEFA Champions League can be watched on CBS in English or Univision (Spanish).

Is the Champions League semifinals available on live stream?

The UEFA Champions League can be streamed on CBS and Paramount+ in English or Univision and fuboTV in Spanish.

What comes after the Champions League semifinals leg 2?

Here’s what’s next for the Champions League:

Champions League Final: May 28, 2022