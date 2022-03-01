How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you thought last month’s Winter Olympic-Super Bowl bonanza was exciting, just wait for what’s in store in the sports world next.

As we enter March, we begin one of the most riveting tournaments of the year - March Madness.

The Women’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament will run from March 2 to March 6 and will again be hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With 20 NCAA Division I players averaging 20 points per game this season and the Big Ten leading all conferences in scoring and field-goal percentage, the tournament is going to be quite the watch experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament:

When is the 2022 Big Ten Tournament?

The 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 2. Games will be played every day until the championship on Sunday, March 6.

Where is the 2022 Big Ten Tournament?

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This is home to the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. This marks the 25th time in the 29-year history of the Women’s Big Ten Tournament that the event will be played in the Circle City.

What is the Big Ten Tournament bracket?

The top four seeds will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Seeds five through 5 begin their tournament in the second round, while seeds 11 through 14 must play in the first round. Here’s the full matchups:

First round (March 2)

Game 1: No. 12 Penn State vs. No. 13 Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 11 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Illinois, 4:30 p.m. ET

Second round (March 3)

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Purdue, 11:30 a.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 Indiana vs. Winner of Game 1, 25 minutes after Game 3

Game 5: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 Nebraska vs. Winner of Game 2, 25 minutes after Game 5

Quarterfinals (March 4)

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 3, 11:30 a.m. ET

Game 8: No. 4 Maryland vs. Winner of Game 4, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Winner of Game 6, 25 minutes after Game 9

Semifinals (March 5)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 6 p.m. ET

Championship (March 6)

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 4 p.m. ET

Here’s the bracket for this week’s tournament:

How do I watch the Big Ten Tournament?

The first 12 games will be shown on the Big Ten Network and in the Fox Sports App. Those games are also available to stream online through Fox Sports.

The championship will be aired on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

All games can be streamed online here or in the ESPN App.

Who are the best players in the Big Ten?

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: This sophomore guard leads Division I in scoring and assists, with 27.5 points per game and 8.3 assists, helping Iowa secure their No. 2 seed. She also averages 7.9 rebounds and her games are often triple-double watches. As a freshman, Clark landed a spot on the 10-member WBCA All-American team and was a second-team Associated Press All-American.

Makenna Marisa, Penn State: The 5-foot-11 guard from Mcmurray, Penn. is currently averaging 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The junior ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 37th nationally in assists per game (5.0) during her sophomore season.

Naz Hillmon, Michigan: The 21-year-old forward was the first player in program history to earn All-America honors. The senior was a finalist for the Wade Trophy during her junior season and earned Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021. She currently averages 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State: The junior leads the top-seeded Buckeyes at 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. In 2021, she earned Second Team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten. The 5-foot-10 guard continues to impress as she leads Ohio State’s offense in solid performances.

Oshlynn Brown, Rutgers: The 22-year-old forward is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebounds and is closing in at the top 30 on the NCAA career rebounding chart. Averaging 9.0 rebounds per game, she is the third player in Big Ten history to grab 1,300 rebounds.