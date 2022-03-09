How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In college basketball, conference tournaments give teams one last chance to prove themselves before the big dance.

But for Big 12 women’s teams, their conference tournament has essentially become the Baylor Invitational. The Bears have won nine of the last 10 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournaments, with 2017 as the lone exception.

Baylor is again favored to win the tournament, but there are several contenders eager to knock them off. Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas and others will look to punch their tournament ticket by winning in Kansas City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament:

What is the schedule of games for the tournament?

The 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Thursday, March 10. Games will be played every day, with the quarterfinals on March 11 and the semifinals on March 12. The tournament concludes with the championship on Sunday, March 13.

Where is the 2022 ACC Women’s Tournament?

All games for the Big 12 Women’s Tournament will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The arena has hosted the tournament 12 times in the past, including last year.

The latest Big 12 Conference standings

Baylor, 15-3 Iowa State, 14-4 Texas, 13-5 Oklahoma, 12-6 Kansas, 11-7 Kansas State, 9-9 West Virginia, 7-11 Texas Tech, 4-14 Oklahoma State, 3-15 TCU, 2-16

Here’s the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket

First round (Thursday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m. CT

Game 2: No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU, 8 p.m. CT

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 11)

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas, 11 a.m. CT

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 1, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. CT

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State, 7:30 p.m. CT

Semifinals (Saturday, March 12)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12 p.m. CT

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:30 p.m. CT

Championship (Sunday, March 13)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 p.m. CT

Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Games 3 and 4 will be available on ESPNU and the Championship Game will be aired on ESPN2. Otherwise, all games are available on ESPN+.

Games can be streamed online here or in the ESPN App.

Who are the best players in the Big 12?

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor: A senior forward, Smith has never lost a Big 12 Tournament in her previous two appearances. She won Most Outstanding Player at the tournament last year, and she followed that up with a dominant final season for the Bears (22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game).

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State: Lee is the Big 12’s leading scorer, and her Wildcats have needed every bucket of it. The 6-foot-6 junior center is averaging 22.6 points per game, taking her game to another level in her third season as a starter.

Ashley Joens, Iowa State: After being voted as the nation’s best small forward last season, Joens has been just as good as a senior. She is averaging 20 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Cyclones, who are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history.

Madi Williams, Oklahoma: Williams, a senior guard, leads the Sooners in points and rebounds as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament. Williams has yet to play in the NCAA Tournament, and she’s going to be on a mission to change that this March.

Vivian Gray, Texas Tech: Gray missed the first eight games of the season with an injury, but she’s been a beast since returning. The 6-foot-1 senior guard surpassed 2,000 career points this season, and she’s averaging an impressive 20.2 points per game.