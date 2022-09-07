How to Watch Rams Vs. Bills Opening Night: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, More

How to watch Rams at Bills opening night: Live stream, TV, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The four words we’ve been waiting for: The NFL is back.

After last watching the Los Angeles Rams lift the Super Bowl title against the Cincinnati Bengals, we now get to watch them start off the 2022 campaign against the Buffalo Bills in what should be a huge test for the Southern California franchise.

Buffalo, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, also hopes to get the new season started right as it looks to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

As you can tell, there’s a lot on the line already as both teams have something to prove under the bright lights. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated showdown:

When is the Rams vs. Bills opening night game?

The Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.

What time is the Rams vs. Bills opening night game?

The action will commence at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

How to watch Rams vs. Bills opening night game

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. You can also live stream the game on Peacock.

What are the odds for the Rams vs. Bills opening night game?

Allen and the Bills are favored to top Matthew Stafford and the Rams on the road. Here are the odds, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Bills -2, Rams +2

Points total: Over/under 52

Moneyline: Bills -131, Rams +110

For more on the player props, click here.

