How to Watch MLB 2022 Spring Training

Spring Training is in session.

After an agreement was made on Thursday, March 10, players were granted their place on the field, beginning as soon as Sunday.

Following 99 days of back-and-forth deliberation, the MLB and MLBPA have finally reached a collective-bargaining agreement and the 2022 season will no longer see any regular-season games lost.

The first games on the horizon are those included in Spring Training, which is slated to begin Sunday. Players can report to camp as soon as Friday, March 11, but all athletes are required to be at camp by Sunday, March 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up – Spring Training dates, how to watch games and streaming info:

When does Spring Training begin?

Spring Training games are expected to begin on Friday, March 18.

Spring Training will officially begin Sunday and it is mandatory for athletes to report to camp by then, but players can begin reporting to camps as early as Friday.

Where is Spring Training?

Spring Training games will be held in Florida and Arizona. Grapefruit League games will take place all across Florida, while Cactus League games will be played across Arizona.

Schedule

Check out the full Cactus League 2022 Spring Training Schedule here.

Check out the full Grapefruit League 2022 Spring Training Schedule here.

How do I watch Spring Training?

You can watch all Spring Training games for free on MLB.TV. All you need is an MLB.com account to sign up and no credit card is required.

Has the 2022 MLB lockout affected Spring Training?

The 99-day lockout altered many dates for the kickoff of the 2022 MLB season, especially Spring Training. These games were technically slated to begin back on Feb. 26.

With the constant contention between the MLBPA and the franchise, Spring Training was pushed back to begin on March 4, then March 8 and finally March 12. Two series of regular-season games were canceled and there was potential for two more series to be canceled, leaving Spring Training extremely ambiguous.

However, after a CBA was ratified on Thursday, March 10, Spring Training’s start date was slated for March 18.